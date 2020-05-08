Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath full brick ranch. Original hand milled hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in the carpeted living room. Large closets. 2 car garage with additional workshop/storage. Covered brick front stoop and covered full brick back patio. New ornate light fixtures throughout. Master bath has been updated with beautiful tile work and connects to the master bedroom. Once you see it you'll love it. Please email for more info. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have any available units?
2801 Potter Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mineral Springs, NC.
What amenities does 2801 Potter Rd S have?
Some of 2801 Potter Rd S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Potter Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Potter Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.