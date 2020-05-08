2801 Potter Rd S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath full brick ranch. Original hand milled hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in the carpeted living room. Large closets. 2 car garage with additional workshop/storage. Covered brick front stoop and covered full brick back patio. New ornate light fixtures throughout. Master bath has been updated with beautiful tile work and connects to the master bedroom. Once you see it you'll love it. Please email for more info. No Pets.