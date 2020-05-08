All apartments in Mineral Springs
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

2801 Potter Rd S

2801 Potter Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Potter Road South, Mineral Springs, NC 28173

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath full brick ranch. Original hand milled hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in the carpeted living room. Large closets. 2 car garage with additional workshop/storage. Covered brick front stoop and covered full brick back patio. New ornate light fixtures throughout. Master bath has been updated with beautiful tile work and connects to the master bedroom. Once you see it you'll love it. Please email for more info. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Potter Rd S have any available units?
2801 Potter Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mineral Springs, NC.
What amenities does 2801 Potter Rd S have?
Some of 2801 Potter Rd S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Potter Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Potter Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Potter Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Potter Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mineral Springs.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Potter Rd S offers parking.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Potter Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have a pool?
No, 2801 Potter Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have accessible units?
No, 2801 Potter Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Potter Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Potter Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2801 Potter Rd S has units with air conditioning.
