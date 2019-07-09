All apartments in Mineral Springs
Find more places like 1048 Crofton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mineral Springs, NC
/
1048 Crofton Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:08 PM

1048 Crofton Drive

1048 Crofton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1048 Crofton Drive, Mineral Springs, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 BR home with attached 3 car garage, covered front porch.10' ceilings 1st level and 9' on 2nd floor. Laundry room and folding center. Dining room has tray ceiling. Master Bedrm has 2 separate walk in closets. Master bath has luxury garden tub,shower w/ tiled seat. Dual bowl vanity. Granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the 1st floor.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 6/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Crofton Drive have any available units?
1048 Crofton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mineral Springs, NC.
What amenities does 1048 Crofton Drive have?
Some of 1048 Crofton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Crofton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Crofton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Crofton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mineral Springs.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Crofton Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive have a pool?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Crofton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Crofton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCMonroe, NCWaxhaw, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NC
Harrisburg, NCLocust, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCRanlo, NCChester, SCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLincolnton, NCBlythewood, SCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University