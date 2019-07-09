1048 Crofton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 BR home with attached 3 car garage, covered front porch.10' ceilings 1st level and 9' on 2nd floor. Laundry room and folding center. Dining room has tray ceiling. Master Bedrm has 2 separate walk in closets. Master bath has luxury garden tub,shower w/ tiled seat. Dual bowl vanity. Granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the 1st floor.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 6/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.