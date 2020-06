Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW rental home completing in May. Be the first to occupy this 3BD/2.5bth home conveniently located in Cabarrus County just minutes from 485, Concord, Charlotte, and Albemarle. Located in a new section of an established single family community of Midland offering all the upgrades you would expect in a NEW home. This one won't last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.