3221 Saddlebrook Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a beautiful Ranch home! This open floorplan offers spacious living The kitchen is stunning, with castled cabinets. Wood flooring in the family room adds to the elegance. The master bedroom is on the opposite side from the Two remaining bedrooms. The large, fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining. A must see!

What a beautiful Ranch home! This open floorplan offers spacious living The kitchen is stunning, with castled cabinets. Wood flooring in the family room adds to the elegance. The master bedroom is on the opposite side from the Two remaining bedrooms. The large, fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining. A must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.