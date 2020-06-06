All apartments in Midland
Midland, NC
3221 Saddlebrook Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:54 PM

3221 Saddlebrook Drive

3221 Saddlebrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Saddlebrook Dr, Midland, NC 28107

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a beautiful Ranch home! This open floorplan offers spacious living The kitchen is stunning, with castled cabinets. Wood flooring in the family room adds to the elegance. The master bedroom is on the opposite side from the Two remaining bedrooms. The large, fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining. A must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
3221 Saddlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
Is 3221 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Saddlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

