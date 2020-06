Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is READY FOR MOVE IN NOW! Two covered porches and a back deck are features of this downtown Micro charm. In close proximity to park, shopping, groceries, restaurants, gas. Appliances include; stove & fridge. Application fee: $65 for each occupant 18 years or older. Include w/application 2 most recent pay stubs, copy of valid driver's license. Credit, criminal, & rental history will be checked.