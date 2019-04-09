7754 Sedgebrook Drive East

Amenities

Three Bedroom Two Bath Ranch with Bonus Room in The Gates - Spacious three bedroom, two bath ranch home with office/bonus room in The Gates. This home home features an open floor plan with see through fire place, dining room with wood floors, keeping room, dine in kitchen with a large walk in pantry, office/bonus space, large master with walk in closet and garden tub, and a split bedroom plan. Outside is beautifully landscaped, with a huge paved patio and two car garage. Neighborhood features community pool and walking trails. Washer and dryer will NOT be maintained by the owner but are available for tenant use.



(RLNE4791903)