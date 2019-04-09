All apartments in Lowesville
7754 Sedgebrook Drive East
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7754 Sedgebrook Drive East

7754 Sedgebrook Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

7754 Sedgebrook Drive East, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Three Bedroom Two Bath Ranch with Bonus Room in The Gates - Spacious three bedroom, two bath ranch home with office/bonus room in The Gates. This home home features an open floor plan with see through fire place, dining room with wood floors, keeping room, dine in kitchen with a large walk in pantry, office/bonus space, large master with walk in closet and garden tub, and a split bedroom plan. Outside is beautifully landscaped, with a huge paved patio and two car garage. Neighborhood features community pool and walking trails. Washer and dryer will NOT be maintained by the owner but are available for tenant use.

(RLNE4791903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have any available units?
7754 Sedgebrook Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
What amenities does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have?
Some of 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
7754 Sedgebrook Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowesville.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East offers parking.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East has a pool.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have accessible units?
No, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7754 Sedgebrook Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
