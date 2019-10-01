7746 Woodcrest Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Gorgeous! Builder is renting his personal home! Beautiful, professionally decorated! Master is on the main floor! Garage is insulated and walls finished with built-in shelving. Gas connection for outdoor grille is provided. Crawlspce is sealed and insulated! At end of cul-d-sac. Heavily wooded rear yard (all hardwoods) offers maximum privacy! Vacant lots on either side. Won't last long! Must see!



Great News!! Owner will lease this property on a 6 month basis!!



Note: Phil Jansen is the owner, builder and listing broker for this home. Large dogs are not allowed.