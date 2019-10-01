All apartments in Lowesville
7746 Woodcrest Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

7746 Woodcrest Drive

7746 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7746 Woodcrest Drive, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous! Builder is renting his personal home! Beautiful, professionally decorated! Master is on the main floor! Garage is insulated and walls finished with built-in shelving. Gas connection for outdoor grille is provided. Crawlspce is sealed and insulated! At end of cul-d-sac. Heavily wooded rear yard (all hardwoods) offers maximum privacy! Vacant lots on either side. Won't last long! Must see!

Great News!! Owner will lease this property on a 6 month basis!!

Note: Phil Jansen is the owner, builder and listing broker for this home. Large dogs are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

