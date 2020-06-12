11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC
A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.
Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you. See more
Finding an apartment in Lincolnton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.