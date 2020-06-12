Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1240 Garrison Lane
1240 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
901 sqft
1240 Garrison Lane, CC15E, Lincolnton NC - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with range, refrigerator, tile floors in kitchen, laminate in living room, carpet in bedrooms, patio, and mini blinds.

1 of 11

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnton

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
235 McMillian Heights Road
235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory.

1 of 11

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
173 Finger Street
173 Finger Street, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Freshly painted, new carpet 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for the perfect tenant! This home does not accept pets or smokers. The outbuildings do not go with the rental property. Lawncare is provided. $1000/month $1000 security deposit
Results within 10 miles of Lincolnton

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 John Fraley Road
604 John Fraley Dr, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC Comes with the Living Room and kitchen with a refrigerator stove and dishwasher. (RLNE5787830)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.

1 of 10

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
City Guide for Lincolnton, NC

A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.

Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lincolnton, NC

Finding an apartment in Lincolnton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

