3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1870 Hwy 73
1870 North Carolina Highway 73, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1792 sqft
1870 Hwy 73 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Iron Station - Spacious three bedroom, two bath modular home in a country setting. This home sits back off the the road with plenty of shade trees.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
235 McMillian Heights Road
235 Mcmillian Heights Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home available for rent in a great location. Close to Lincolnton, Denver, 150 and Hwy 27 for easy access to Charlotte and/or Hickory.
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
173 Finger Street
173 Finger Street, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Freshly painted, new carpet 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for the perfect tenant! This home does not accept pets or smokers. The outbuildings do not go with the rental property. Lawncare is provided. $1000/month $1000 security deposit
Results within 10 miles of Lincolnton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 East J Street
500 East J Street, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1492 sqft
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.