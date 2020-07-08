Amenities

709 West Main Street, Lincolnton NC - Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with 1200 Square feet, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Range, Refrigerator, Mini Blinds, Large Back Deck, Concrete Driveway, Outside Storage buildings, and detached carport. The home has wood floors in living room, front bedroom and dining room, vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms and kitchen, Security Deposit $825, Rent $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No inside smoking and No pets allowed. Monthly Income Requirement is $2475.



