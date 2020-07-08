All apartments in Lincolnton
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

709 West Main Street

709 W Main Street Ext · No Longer Available
Location

709 W Main Street Ext, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
709 West Main Street, Lincolnton NC - Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with 1200 Square feet, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Range, Refrigerator, Mini Blinds, Large Back Deck, Concrete Driveway, Outside Storage buildings, and detached carport. The home has wood floors in living room, front bedroom and dining room, vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms and kitchen, Security Deposit $825, Rent $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No inside smoking and No pets allowed. Monthly Income Requirement is $2475.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

