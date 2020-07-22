All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 1712 Newland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
1712 Newland Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:15 AM

1712 Newland Road

1712 Newland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1712 Newland Road, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 2/17/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Newland Road have any available units?
1712 Newland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
Is 1712 Newland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Newland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Newland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Newland Road is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Newland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Newland Road offers parking.
Does 1712 Newland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Newland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Newland Road have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Newland Road has a pool.
Does 1712 Newland Road have accessible units?
No, 1712 Newland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Newland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Newland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Newland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Newland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College