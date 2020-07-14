All apartments in Leland
Brunswick Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Brunswick Point

1001 Hunterstone Dr · (833) 823-5310
Location

1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC 28451

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1006-303 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1008-205 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1232-305 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1234-308 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1010-308 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1230-202 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brunswick Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities. As a resident, you can delight in newly renovated apartments complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring and modern finishes. Take advantage of our community amenities, including our resort-style swimming pool, private off-leash dog park, convenient laundry care center and 24-hour fitness center. Find a space that works for you with our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.

With Brunswick Point’s prime location, there are many options for fun, from dining to entertainment and beyond! Go for a stroll at the Brunswick Nature Park, take in a game of golf at the Cape Feat National Park at Brunswick Forest or get creative at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Head into Wilmington to visit the Cape Fear Fair and Ex

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one, additional $150 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brunswick Point have any available units?
Brunswick Point has 13 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brunswick Point have?
Some of Brunswick Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brunswick Point currently offering any rent specials?
Brunswick Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brunswick Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Brunswick Point is pet friendly.
Does Brunswick Point offer parking?
Yes, Brunswick Point offers parking.
Does Brunswick Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brunswick Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brunswick Point have a pool?
Yes, Brunswick Point has a pool.
Does Brunswick Point have accessible units?
No, Brunswick Point does not have accessible units.
Does Brunswick Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brunswick Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Brunswick Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brunswick Point has units with air conditioning.
