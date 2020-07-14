Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry

Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities. As a resident, you can delight in newly renovated apartments complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring and modern finishes. Take advantage of our community amenities, including our resort-style swimming pool, private off-leash dog park, convenient laundry care center and 24-hour fitness center. Find a space that works for you with our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.



With Brunswick Point’s prime location, there are many options for fun, from dining to entertainment and beyond! Go for a stroll at the Brunswick Nature Park, take in a game of golf at the Cape Feat National Park at Brunswick Forest or get creative at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Head into Wilmington to visit the Cape Fear Fair and Ex