1009 N. Sanderling Drive Available 07/01/20 Large End Unit Townhouse in Waterford - No expense was spared in this lovely corner unit located in the popular Waterford community. Hosting 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a private finished room on the second floor, this townhouse has ample room for a larger family. On the main level you will find a generous office space, gas logs in the living area, a gourmet style kitchen featuring tile counter tops and GE appliances, and a breakfast nook.



Enjoy outside dining on your patio on those warmer, summer days or compromise in your spacious enclosed sun room when you want to be outside but the weather isn't quite agreeing.



The master suite supplies a large walk-in closet, jetted garden tub in the master bath as well as his and her vanities.



Community amenities include access to Waterford's Clubhouse, resort style pool, tennis courts, etc.



