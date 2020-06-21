All apartments in Leland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1009 N. Sanderling Drive

1009 N. Sanderling Drive · (910) 202-3673
Location

1009 N. Sanderling Drive, Leland, NC 28451
Waterford of The Carolinas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 N. Sanderling Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1987 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1009 N. Sanderling Drive Available 07/01/20 Large End Unit Townhouse in Waterford - No expense was spared in this lovely corner unit located in the popular Waterford community. Hosting 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a private finished room on the second floor, this townhouse has ample room for a larger family. On the main level you will find a generous office space, gas logs in the living area, a gourmet style kitchen featuring tile counter tops and GE appliances, and a breakfast nook.

Enjoy outside dining on your patio on those warmer, summer days or compromise in your spacious enclosed sun room when you want to be outside but the weather isn't quite agreeing.

The master suite supplies a large walk-in closet, jetted garden tub in the master bath as well as his and her vanities.

Community amenities include access to Waterford's Clubhouse, resort style pool, tennis courts, etc.

(RLNE5745760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

