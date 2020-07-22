Apartment List
NC
/
lake park
/
pet friendly apartments
61 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lake Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,135
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6627 Courtland Street
6627 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3-bedroom home in Lake Park. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops New Granite countertops in Kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room. House is located on a quiet cul de sac lot with private backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
73 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.

1 Unit Available
2223 Kimway Drive
2223 Kimway Dr, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1831 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Check out this gorgeous ranch on an almost half acre lot! Built-in 2016, this home is practically new! Walk inside and you will see dark hardwoods throughout the home, an open floor plan, and a stunning kitchen! The

1 Unit Available
4216 David Dr
4216 David Drive, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1895 sqft
4216 David Dr Available 08/06/20 - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Mint Hill. Open concept with 4 nice size bedrooms. Updated kitchen. Lovely home on nice quite street. Call Jane 704 281-6096 to view or for more information.

1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.

1 Unit Available
4500 Lawrence Daniel Drive
4500 Lawrence Daniel Drive, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3056 sqft
$400 off a 12 month term or $900.00 off a 20 month term with a 7/31 or sooner start date! Beautiful, spacious 3000+ sq foot home in the Woodbridge community with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath.

1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2391 sqft
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.

1 Unit Available
3043 Streamlet Way
3043 Streamlet Way, Indian Trail, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2840 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet Brook Valley subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.

1 Unit Available
7800 Greylock Ridge Road
7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3265 sqft
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area.

1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Park
12 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
15 Units Available
Lansdowne
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
43 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
10 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,067
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
30 Units Available
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
27 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
56 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lake Park, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lake Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lake Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lake Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

