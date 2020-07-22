Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,135
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM

73 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1920 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Dexter Place
309 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1312 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,312 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 12 at 11:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Park
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Lansdowne
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
43 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
10 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,067
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
30 Units Available
East Forest
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
27 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM

56 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM

67 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM

23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
19 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lake Park, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Park could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

