2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter Street
101 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
976 sqft
Nice two bedroom, two bath home, new flooring, large covered patio, 2 car carport, walking distance to uptown Kings Mountain and close to HWY 74 bypass and 85. Restaurants and medical close by. New flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Kings Road
606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and Air Applications: 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
802 Kings Rd
802 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2/1 with bonus room in Shelby, NC (Fresh Paint, Deep Cleaning and new floor in Bathroom to be completed) - Rent: 675.00 Deposit: 687.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and air Applications: 55.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Queens Ct
522 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
780 sqft
522 Queens Ct Available 08/18/20 2 Bedroom House ready for you to call HOME m looking forward to showing you this house! Peaceful is the word that comes to mind when I step inside this place.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
228 Garden Lakes Dr
228 Garden Lakes Dr, Cherokee County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
Gorgeous short term fully furnished home close to Charlotte and Spartanburg! - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath completely furnished home located in Blacksburg, Sc.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Carlton Drive
111 Carlton Drive, Cherryville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1068 sqft
New flooring and painting, possible 3 bedroom with one room having entry from the carport. Large open kitchen, screened in back deck, large covered front porch, fenced in yard.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Kings Rd
505 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
971 sqft
2/1 in Shelby, NC (House will be Deep Cleaned and Carpets Cleaned) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central gas heat and tenant supplied a/c unit Applications: 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2453 Nixon Drive
2453 Nixon Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
2/2 county setting outside Shelby - Rent: 625.00 Deposit: 637.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat / Air Applications: 55.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3
634 Hillcrest Dr, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
681 sqft
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.5 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
