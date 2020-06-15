All apartments in Kings Grant
Kings Grant, NC
4638 Kings Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4638 Kings Drive

4638 Kings Drive · (910) 791-9992
Location

4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4638 Kings Drive · Avail. Jun 23

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood. This home has been newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout living room, kitchen, and hallway. All bedrooms have professionally cleaned carpet. This home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups but the owner does not provide washer and dryer. One car garage and large backyard. The owner is willing to accept one pet with a $500.00 non-refundable and $25.00 a month in pet rent.
Application fee $75.00
Admin Fee $99.00
Security Deposit $1400.00

(RLNE5849081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Kings Drive have any available units?
4638 Kings Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4638 Kings Drive have?
Some of 4638 Kings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Kings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Kings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 Kings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4638 Kings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Kings Drive does offer parking.
Does 4638 Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4638 Kings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 4638 Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4638 Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 4638 Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Kings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 Kings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 Kings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
