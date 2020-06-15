Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood. This home has been newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout living room, kitchen, and hallway. All bedrooms have professionally cleaned carpet. This home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups but the owner does not provide washer and dryer. One car garage and large backyard. The owner is willing to accept one pet with a $500.00 non-refundable and $25.00 a month in pet rent.

Application fee $75.00

Admin Fee $99.00

Security Deposit $1400.00



(RLNE5849081)