Amenities
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing. This community is nestled conveniently to Market Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard while offering seclusion and small-community charm to make this location exceptional. This home offers a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful finishes, and is accompanied by a breakfast bar overlooking the living room as well as an adjoined laundry room which leads into the garage. Upstairs, the layout is completed with a massive master bedroom suite, including a walk-in closet, a walk-in shower, and a soaker tub. The three bedrooms are adjoined by a large loft area, making a perfect space for an office, playroom, or family-room. The spaciousness of this property continues out to the back yard where you find never-ending lawn, fire-pit area, and patio.
No Pets
No Smoking
Elem. School:College Park
Middle School:Noble
High School:Laney
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5665706)