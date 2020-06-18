Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing. This community is nestled conveniently to Market Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard while offering seclusion and small-community charm to make this location exceptional. This home offers a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful finishes, and is accompanied by a breakfast bar overlooking the living room as well as an adjoined laundry room which leads into the garage. Upstairs, the layout is completed with a massive master bedroom suite, including a walk-in closet, a walk-in shower, and a soaker tub. The three bedrooms are adjoined by a large loft area, making a perfect space for an office, playroom, or family-room. The spaciousness of this property continues out to the back yard where you find never-ending lawn, fire-pit area, and patio.

No Pets

No Smoking

Elem. School:College Park

Middle School:Noble

High School:Laney



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665706)