Kings Grant, NC
445 Albemarle Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

445 Albemarle Road

445 Albemarle Road · No Longer Available
Location

445 Albemarle Road, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing. This community is nestled conveniently to Market Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard while offering seclusion and small-community charm to make this location exceptional. This home offers a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful finishes, and is accompanied by a breakfast bar overlooking the living room as well as an adjoined laundry room which leads into the garage. Upstairs, the layout is completed with a massive master bedroom suite, including a walk-in closet, a walk-in shower, and a soaker tub. The three bedrooms are adjoined by a large loft area, making a perfect space for an office, playroom, or family-room. The spaciousness of this property continues out to the back yard where you find never-ending lawn, fire-pit area, and patio.
No Pets
No Smoking
Elem. School:College Park
Middle School:Noble
High School:Laney

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Albemarle Road have any available units?
445 Albemarle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Grant, NC.
What amenities does 445 Albemarle Road have?
Some of 445 Albemarle Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
445 Albemarle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
No, 445 Albemarle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Grant.
Does 445 Albemarle Road offer parking?
Yes, 445 Albemarle Road does offer parking.
Does 445 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Albemarle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 445 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 445 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 445 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Albemarle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Albemarle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
