Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

700 Skipjack Lane Unit F3 Oyster Pointe Condominiums Available 08/01/20 Soundfront Furnished Condo - Oyster Pointe - Available starting August 1, 2020. This very nice furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium is located in Oyster Pointe. Unit is available seasonally. The owner will rent less than a year call for details. NO smoking, NO PETS. Utilities are not included.



Located 3RD floor (no elevator) with sound views this newly furnished unit has nice updates. Unit was freshly painted in 2018. Carpeting. living and dining furniture and flat screen tv. Bedrooms have new mattresses purchased in September 2017. The kitchen has updated stainless look appliances outfitted with new dishes and cookware.



Located around the 7.5 Milepost on the sound front at the Oyster Point Condominiums with a large community pool and tennis courts. That are nice walking paths surrounded by mature trees. This unit has a deck located on the top floor nestled in the trees with a view of the sound. Mailbox on site.



All applicants are subject to credit and background check. Additional Fees apply Security Deposit required at time of signing the lease.



Contact Lori London, Broker 252 202-2816

Outer Banks Beach Rentals & Sales

VISIT: www.rentontheobx.com



No Pets Allowed



