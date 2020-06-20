All apartments in Kernersville
Kernersville, NC
1826 Iron Horse Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:08 PM

1826 Iron Horse Road

1826 Iron Horse Dr · (919) 730-5239
Location

1826 Iron Horse Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty. Upstairs boasts large master suite with huge walk in closet and bath that includes dual vanity sinks. Three more bedrooms, large laundry room with cabinetry and folding area plus an open bonus room complete the second floor. Since brand new community, please check school assignments with listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Iron Horse Road have any available units?
1826 Iron Horse Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kernersville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kernersville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Iron Horse Road have?
Some of 1826 Iron Horse Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Iron Horse Road currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Iron Horse Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Iron Horse Road pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Iron Horse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kernersville.
Does 1826 Iron Horse Road offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Iron Horse Road does offer parking.
Does 1826 Iron Horse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Iron Horse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Iron Horse Road have a pool?
Yes, 1826 Iron Horse Road has a pool.
Does 1826 Iron Horse Road have accessible units?
No, 1826 Iron Horse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Iron Horse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Iron Horse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
