1826 Iron Horse Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty. Upstairs boasts large master suite with huge walk in closet and bath that includes dual vanity sinks. Three more bedrooms, large laundry room with cabinetry and folding area plus an open bonus room complete the second floor. Since brand new community, please check school assignments with listing agent.