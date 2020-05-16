All apartments in Jefferson
327 Academy Street

327 Academy Street · (828) 263-8711
Location

327 Academy Street, Jefferson, NC 28640

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new apartment complex being built right in Jefferson! Perfect location to walk downtown or commute to Watauga County! This complex is like no other offering an upscale and modern feel! All units have gray vinyl flooring throughout, neutral color scheme, and seasonal views on the upper levels. These units offer lots of natural light! Walking in, you'll find an open concept living area and kitchen. The kitchen offers all stainless steel full-size appliances and granite countertops. In the living area, you have a large window offering lots of natural light. Head into the bedroom offering a large closet. Off the bedroom is the bathroom featuring granite countertops and a tub/shower combination. You'll find a spacious separate laundry room here complete with washer & dryer.
Lawn maintenance and paved parking are included. Town garbage pick up for your convenience. Water is included for the first year. Storage rooms (4x4) available on-site across from your front door for an additional $30/mo. Spayed & Neutered cats and small dogs under 30 lbs negotiable, limit 2. Pet fee of $25 per month, per pet applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Academy Street have any available units?
327 Academy Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Academy Street have?
Some of 327 Academy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 Academy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Academy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Academy Street is pet friendly.
Does 327 Academy Street offer parking?
Yes, 327 Academy Street does offer parking.
Does 327 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Academy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 327 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 327 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Academy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Academy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
