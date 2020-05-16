327 Academy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Brand new apartment complex being built right in Jefferson! Perfect location to walk downtown or commute to Watauga County! This complex is like no other offering an upscale and modern feel! All units have gray vinyl flooring throughout, neutral color scheme, and seasonal views on the upper levels. These units offer lots of natural light! Walking in, you'll find an open concept living area and kitchen. The kitchen offers all stainless steel full-size appliances and granite countertops. In the living area, you have a large window offering lots of natural light. Head into the bedroom offering a large closet. Off the bedroom is the bathroom featuring granite countertops and a tub/shower combination. You'll find a spacious separate laundry room here complete with washer & dryer.

Lawn maintenance and paved parking are included. Town garbage pick up for your convenience. Water is included for the first year. Storage rooms (4x4) available on-site across from your front door for an additional $30/mo. Spayed & Neutered cats and small dogs under 30 lbs negotiable, limit 2. Pet fee of $25 per month, per pet applies.