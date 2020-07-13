/
apartments with pool
48 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$826
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 07:36am
27 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Sedge Field
Hanover Terrace
3911 Marchester Way, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$759
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from grocery stores, I-85 and I-73. Community has a pool and sundeck, and a fitness center. Apartments feature patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$851
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
109 Malamute Ln.
109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5021 Bartholomews Lane
5021 Bartholomew's Lane, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1073 sqft
Maintenance free UPDATED 2 Master-Suite townhouse located off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro - Updated photos are coming. Showing starts after 7/6. This newly updated beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Hills
4847-B Tower Road
4847 Tower Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
4847-B Tower Road Available 07/28/20 Great 3BR townhome on Tower Road in Hamilton Village - This unit has heat pump and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6 Pickwick Place
6 Pickwick Place, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in Rachel's Keep! - To schedule your self guided tour, go to: www.RENTrrc.com! Awesome 2 Bed 2.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5639 Hornaday Road
5639 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Avail. June 1. Beautifully upgraded upper unit condo w/nice view from balcony. Newer plush carpeting with 8 lb. padding. Ceramic tile in kitchen & dining area. Beautiful hardwood floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertop. Community pool incl.
