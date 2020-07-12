73 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$826
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3949 Cobblestone Bend Drive
3949 Cobblestone Bend Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Centrally located to Greensboro and High Point, this three bedroom, 2 bath, one level townhouse will not last long. Spacious rooms, split floor plan, large master bedroom. Separate dining room. Large private back yard patioand a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
26 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:15am
26 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Hewitt Area
The Arbors
1007 Pineland St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Arbors in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sedge Field
Hanover Terrace
3911 Marchester Way, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$759
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from grocery stores, I-85 and I-73. Community has a pool and sundeck, and a fitness center. Apartments feature patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$851
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sedge Field
3407 Old Onslow Road
3407 Old Onslow Road, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3407 Old Onslow Road Available 07/15/20 Stunning Three Bedroom Home in Sedgefield Country Club - This beautiful home offers endless storage and charm. As you enter you have a formal living room and dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Malamute Ln.
109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Grandover
9 Claridge Ct
9 Claridge Court, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5000 sqft
Executive home in the Grandover golfing community with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, 3 car attached garage. Venetian plaster walls, spiral staircase and a soaring ceiling greet you upon entry. Custome details and finishes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 OAKVIEW ROAD
901 Oakview Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1957 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL HOME IN HIGH-POINT - VERY NICE ONE LEVEL HOME; 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVINGROOM, DINING, DEN W/FIREPLACE, SUNROON, KITCHEN W/STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, W/D CONN, FRONT PORCH, 2 CAR CARPORT, STORAGE ROOM OFF

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sedge Park
3927 Kipling Dr
3927 Kipling Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1232 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3927 Kipling Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407: Remodeled brick home in great location close to highway access, schools, shopping and more! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jamestown, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jamestown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

