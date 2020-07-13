/
apartments with pool
38 Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC with pool
22 Units Available
South View
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1308 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
10 Units Available
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
South View
6070 Camden Rd.
6070 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
11 Units Available
Westover
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
8 Units Available
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
10 Units Available
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
11 Units Available
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
6 Units Available
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
2 Units Available
Westover
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
7 Units Available
Westover
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
11 Units Available
Seventy-First
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.
1 Unit Available
Westover
3310-202 Starboard Way
3310 Starboard Way, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1632 sqft
Executive Condo.Just outside of Ft.
1 Unit Available
Westover
201 Waterdown Drive
201 Waterdown Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This first floor condo will be totally renovated and ready for occupancy by mid July. Interior pictures will be uploaded as soon as renovations are finished. Kitchen and bathrooms will be totally updated, Laminate/luxury vinyl thru out.
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
3276 Yarmouth Drive
3276 Yarmouth Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3276 Yarmouth Drive in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Westover
309-01 Waterdown Dr
309 Waterdown Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
309-01 Waterdown Dr Available 04/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED! - Newly Renovated! CLEAN 3BED/2BA CONDO PERFECT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO FORT BRAGG, DOWNTOWN, HOSPITAL OR MALL! QUIET COMMUNITY WITH POOL,TENNIS COURTS AND EVEN VOLLEYBALL FOR YOUR
1 Unit Available
Westover
676 Bartons Landing Place
676 Bartons Landing, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
THIS CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. VERY SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FOYER AND LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. THERE IS A COMMUNITY POOL ONSITE!!!! CLOSE TO FT.
Results within 10 miles of Hope Mills
12 Units Available
Terry Sanford
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,271
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
25 Units Available
Westover
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
17 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
26 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
