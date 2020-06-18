All apartments in Hope Mills
Find more places like 3209 Byrd Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hope Mills, NC
/
3209 Byrd Circle
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

3209 Byrd Circle

3209 Byrd Circle · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hope Mills
See all
South View
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3209 Byrd Circle, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 Byrd Circle · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars.
Spacious fenced-in back yard.

Very little traffic on this cozy cul-de-sac of long term home owners. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools.

No Pets.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $30 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2305913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Byrd Circle have any available units?
3209 Byrd Circle has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3209 Byrd Circle have?
Some of 3209 Byrd Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Byrd Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Byrd Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Byrd Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Byrd Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle offer parking?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle have a pool?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle have accessible units?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Byrd Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Byrd Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3209 Byrd Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28306
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28348

Similar Pages

Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms
Hope Mills Apartments with GymHope Mills Apartments with Pool
Hope Mills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC
Smithfield, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

South View

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Methodist University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity