Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars.

Spacious fenced-in back yard.



Very little traffic on this cozy cul-de-sac of long term home owners. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools.



No Pets.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $30 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE2305913)