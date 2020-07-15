645 Roanoke Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE AUG 1, 2020. This beautiful house in the heart of a wonderful neighborhood is ready for you. Fully fenced in back yard with covered front and back porches. On the main floor you will find a large living area, A great eat in kitchen with a pantry, loads of cabinets for storage and natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and its own private ensuite, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms, the second living area, a second full bath and the laundry room (Washer & Dryer included). Minutes from shopping, entertainment, schools, etc. Easy commute to Fort Bragg. Pet Friendly based on owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. $300 for first pet, $100 each additional pet.