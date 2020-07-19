All apartments in Hoke County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

114 Edisto Ct

114 Edisto Court · (984) 369-8949
Location

114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC 28376

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 Edisto Ct · Avail. now

$1,320

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July)
3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford. This home features attractive tile and hardwood flooring, living area with gas log fireplace and French doors leading to a patio area. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite equipped with his & her vanities, separate shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining on the covered patio, deck, and paver patio with fire pit. Fully fenced yard. Double garage.

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE3404584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Edisto Ct have any available units?
114 Edisto Ct has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Edisto Ct have?
Some of 114 Edisto Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Edisto Ct currently offering any rent specials?
114 Edisto Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Edisto Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Edisto Ct is pet friendly.
Does 114 Edisto Ct offer parking?
Yes, 114 Edisto Ct offers parking.
Does 114 Edisto Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Edisto Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Edisto Ct have a pool?
No, 114 Edisto Ct does not have a pool.
Does 114 Edisto Ct have accessible units?
No, 114 Edisto Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Edisto Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Edisto Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Edisto Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Edisto Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
