114 Edisto Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July)

3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford. This home features attractive tile and hardwood flooring, living area with gas log fireplace and French doors leading to a patio area. Eat-in kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite equipped with his & her vanities, separate shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining on the covered patio, deck, and paver patio with fire pit. Fully fenced yard. Double garage.



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



