accessible apartments
21 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$859
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,158
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
17 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
9 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Hope Valley
18 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
50 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,165
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
