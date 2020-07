Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This mid-century split foyer home is a woodland wonderland! This home is made for a relaxed life. Tons of living space, vaulted ceilings, great floor plan, finished basement with lots of storage! There is a huge deck to enjoy the 8+ acres of wooded acreage! You have frontage on the Southfork River, and less than 30 minutes to Charlotte!



One year lease minimum, credit and criminal check required-$40 fee. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $300 fee per pet.