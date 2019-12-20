Come see this lovely family home that has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and has been newly renovated. Contact us 704-807-1414 Ext 2 for me details or to schedule a time to see the home. carolinaapm.propertyware.com to fill out an application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 School St have any available units?
208 School St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Shoals, NC.
What amenities does 208 School St have?
Some of 208 School St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 School St currently offering any rent specials?
208 School St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 School St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 School St is pet friendly.
Does 208 School St offer parking?
No, 208 School St does not offer parking.
Does 208 School St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 School St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 School St have a pool?
No, 208 School St does not have a pool.
Does 208 School St have accessible units?
No, 208 School St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 School St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 School St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 School St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 School St has units with air conditioning.