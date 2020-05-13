All apartments in Hickory
831 2ND Avenue
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:17 AM

831 2ND Avenue

831 2nd Avenue Southwest · (828) 320-6231
Location

831 2nd Avenue Southwest, Hickory, NC 28602
Green Park

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Unit office building that has had pass through doors put in and opened up to combine all 4 units. Pass through doors could easily be closed off to create 4 individual office spaces which are separately metered. The far west unit has stairway access to a 3600 sq ft basement with 2 drive in doors which could be used as a warehouse, staging, distribution or just personal storage. Fenced storage yard, 3 new heat pumps from within past 5 years. Would be ideal for an investor needing an income producing property that also has storage for toys, cars, or just extra stuff they want to keep in the warehouse/basement area. $3000/month for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

