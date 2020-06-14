Apartment List
/
NC
/
hendersonville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hendersonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1415 Greenville Hwy
1415 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Hendersonville NC furnished house near downtown - Property Id: 179391 Healthy, Charming Warm PRIVATE individual home. Large livingroom and dinning room. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas range/Double door refrigerator/ microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
322 Killarney Street
322 Killarny Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
322 Killarney Street Available 07/01/20 A Must See - This is a must see!!! One Bedroom, One bath, furnished, third floor apartment with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen, washing machine and dryer included. With a beautiful view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
1724 Upper Ridgewood Available 07/10/20 1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15 Lake Drive
15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
936 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
854 Bearwallow Road
854 Bearwallow Road, Edneyville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1074 sqft
854 Bearwallow Road Available 05/15/20 A Storybook Stone Cottage!!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath stone home on 1 acre of land settled in the midst of the Apple Orchards on the East side of town.
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
140 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
79 Hemlock Street
79 Hemlock Street, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6 Poplar Terrace
6 Poplar Terrace, Royal Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Poplar Terrace Available 07/10/20 Convenient Location!!! - Completely remodeled home in desirable Royal Pines!!! Home offers, all new appliances,new heating system, new kitchen cabinets, new wood floors and all new paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hendersonville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hendersonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHendersonville 3 Bedrooms
Hendersonville Apartments with BalconyHendersonville Apartments with GarageHendersonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHendersonville Apartments with Parking
Hendersonville Apartments with Washer-DryerHendersonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHendersonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College