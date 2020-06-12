/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, NC
350 E Allen St Unit 202
350 East Allen Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1167 sqft
2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer.
1110 Woodmont Dr
1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
427 6th Avenue West A-1
427 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
Downtown Condo - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Downstairs unit that is conveniently located within walking distance to Pardee Hospital and Historic Main Street Hendersonville.
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
676 Sugarloaf Road
676 Sugarloaf Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
676 Sugarloaf Rd - Discover this handsome newly remodeled lower level condo conveniently located near shopping and dining. Features include spacious rooms throughout, large kitchen with ample cabinet space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3179720)
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1194 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
993 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
9 Ager Lane
9 Ager Lane, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1550 sqft
Fairview - Custom built, Modern Farmhouse Available Now! - What was originally built in 2005 as a one-room simple timber frame house has now been transformed into a custom-built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modernfarmhouse! From the stonework outside to
72 Drexel Road
72 Drexel Road, Etowah, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.
