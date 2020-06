Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet. Quiet setting with a large common lawn area in the back, with a small serene creek to enjoy. Parking is conveniently located in front of unit. No Pets Allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4461819)