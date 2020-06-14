/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4765 Shire Court
4765 Shire Court, Harrisburg, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
1974 sqft
********This listing is for one room in a 3br home****** we are a couple renting spare bedrooms in a 3 bedroom house. Bedroom are fully furnished as shown in pictures. Room has a spacious two door closet with plenty of built in shelves for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Harris - Houston
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Harris - Houston
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Charlotte
1 Unit Available
3267 Noda Boulevard
3267 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Sharon Amity
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Charlotte
1 Unit Available
1111 Herrin Ave
1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390 Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment with a real garden.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
5984 Cougar Lane
5984 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
5984 Cougar Lane Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the sought after Huntington Ridge community.
