Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4237 Coulter Crossing
4237 Coulter Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Location
4237 Coulter Crossing, Harrisburg, NC 28213
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Farmington Ridge - Two Story Townhome conveniently located. Large living spaces, plus lovely sun-room. Huge bedrooms with private baths.
(RLNE5018820)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have any available units?
4237 Coulter Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrisburg, NC
.
What amenities does 4237 Coulter Crossing have?
Some of 4237 Coulter Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4237 Coulter Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Coulter Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Coulter Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 Coulter Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 4237 Coulter Crossing offers parking.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4237 Coulter Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have a pool?
No, 4237 Coulter Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4237 Coulter Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 Coulter Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 4237 Coulter Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4237 Coulter Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
