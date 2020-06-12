/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
406 Cedar Creek Drive
406 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
Looking for a little seclusion just outside of the city? This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex off Gum Branch Road with a fenced in backyard is a must see. Nice laminate flooring in the living room, open to kitchen area.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$829
792 sqft
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
107 Briar Creek Lane
107 Briar Creek Park Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
10 sqft
We have multiple units available including apartments. 2 and 3 bedrooms when available Call for details Property manager (Jennifer )iP
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
194 Blue Top Road
194 Blue Top Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Are you looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex just outside of the city hustle and bustle? This might just be the perfect place for you to call home! Very open floor plan with large living room, and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1906 Countrywood Boulevard
1906 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
165 Marlene Drive
165 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
133 Brenda Drive
133 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
Centrally located Duplex that features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Close to all shopping needs, schools and base accesses. Schedule your viewing today
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1826 Countrywood Boulevard
1826 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
123 Cordell Circle
123 Cordell Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
Neat and clean apartment near the new Wal-Mart and Lowes. Unit is only minutes away from Air Station and Main Gate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
27 E Doris Avenue
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME.....
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
92 Shoreline Drive
92 Shoreline Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
This cutie is updated to the max. Stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile downstairs, updated bathrooms! 2 nice size bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1819 Countrywood Boulevard
1819 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
113 Creekview Drive
113 Creekview Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex. Spacious, carpeted living room with ceiling fan. The eat-in kitchen has a range & refrigerator plus the laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1813 Countrywood Boulevard
1813 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
151 Brenda Drive
151 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Adorable two bedroom duplex in the lovely Branchwood Townhomes Subdivision. This property is centrally located to just about everything. Schools and shopping is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
171 Marlene Drive
171 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
405 Falls Cove
405 Falls Cove, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Family Friendly neighborhood, with walking areas, schools within walking/biking distance,Community Yard sales every few months, sidewalks, fountain, and much more. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2010 Banister Loop
2010 Banister Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Welcome home. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located in The Gables subdivision. Laminate flooring in the living area, both bedrooms have their own bathrooms and there is even a screened in patio and a small fenced in backyard. NO PETS allowed.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
184 Marlene Drive
184 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
