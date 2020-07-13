Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent Oaks.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to the quaint community of Crescent Oaks! Our small, quiet community is close to it all with a location just south of the charming downtown of Graham, NC.Stop by today for a tour of the property! We have fantastic two bedrooms with large floor plans, oversized W/D rooms, and vaulted second floor ceilings. Contact us today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash: $9 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Crescent Oaks have any available units?
Crescent Oaks offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Crescent Oaks have?
Some of Crescent Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crescent Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Crescent Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Crescent Oaks offers parking.
Does Crescent Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crescent Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Crescent Oaks has a pool.
Does Crescent Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Crescent Oaks has accessible units.
Does Crescent Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Crescent Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crescent Oaks has units with air conditioning.