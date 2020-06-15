159 Oxford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Stunning 3 BR, 2 BA Townhouse *Convenient Location in Oxford Square* FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - *ASK ABOUT DOING A SHORT-TERM LEASE* STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in newly developed Oxford Square. This one-story town home is being rented **FULLY FURNISHED** It is an end unit and has been upgraded to include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint colors, tile in bathrooms, and hardwood flooring in living area. Beautifully furnished! Master suite has HUGE walk-in closet plus large bathroom with dual vanity, quality cabinetry, and shower. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space plus a pantry, tile back splash, and breakfast bar. Relax on the screened-in porch, or enjoy grilling out on the back patio and enjoy the view of the fountain and pond! Lawn care and landscaping is included! Washer/dryer is included! This home is move-in ready and has everything you need!



Included with lease: lawn care and landscaping!! Not included with lease: electric and water bill.



Please contact Seymour Homes Realty with any questions or to schedule a viewing (919)751-8021.



(RLNE4911923)