Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

159 Oxford Drive

159 Oxford Drive · (919) 751-8021
Location

159 Oxford Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 159 Oxford Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Stunning 3 BR, 2 BA Townhouse *Convenient Location in Oxford Square* FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - *ASK ABOUT DOING A SHORT-TERM LEASE* STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in newly developed Oxford Square. This one-story town home is being rented **FULLY FURNISHED** It is an end unit and has been upgraded to include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint colors, tile in bathrooms, and hardwood flooring in living area. Beautifully furnished! Master suite has HUGE walk-in closet plus large bathroom with dual vanity, quality cabinetry, and shower. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space plus a pantry, tile back splash, and breakfast bar. Relax on the screened-in porch, or enjoy grilling out on the back patio and enjoy the view of the fountain and pond! Lawn care and landscaping is included! Washer/dryer is included! This home is move-in ready and has everything you need!

Included with lease: lawn care and landscaping!! Not included with lease: electric and water bill.

Please contact Seymour Homes Realty with any questions or to schedule a viewing (919)751-8021.

(RLNE4911923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Oxford Drive have any available units?
159 Oxford Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Oxford Drive have?
Some of 159 Oxford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
159 Oxford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Oxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 159 Oxford Drive offer parking?
No, 159 Oxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 159 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Oxford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 159 Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 159 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 159 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Oxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Oxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Oxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
