Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

18 Apartments under $800 for rent in Gastonia, NC

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
323 North Pryor Street
323 North Pryor Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Charming ranch style home in Gastonia! This home features a spacious living room, open kitchen and breakfast area. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Wonderful backyard. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
521 Rankin
521 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
521 Rankin Available 08/15/20 !!RENT BY THE ROOM - NOT WHOLE HOUSE!! COMING SOON - Are you a student or working professional looking for a room to rent? This is the perfect one for you! Close to the highway and eateries.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated basement property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
308 Norment
308 W Norment Ave, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
563 sqft
1 Bedroom house! - This one bedroom home is conveniently located near downtown Gastonia. Come take a look with one of our qualified agents. We would love to meet you. (RLNE5662890)
Results within 1 mile of Gastonia

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
327 Robinson Road
327 Robinson Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
901 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex - Great Location - Available Now! - This two bedroom and one bathroom duplex home has all you will need. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Gastonia

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
106 N Davis Street
106 North Davis Street, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home located in Dalls, NC. Small but spacious inside. Great sized kitchen for dinning and decently spaced living room for entertainment.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
405 South Pinchback Avenue
405 South Pinchback Avenue, Bessemer City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
A cozy 768sqft single family home. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located in Bessemer City, just minutes away from I85. The home comes with a Washer and Dryer hookup. Appliances and utilities are not included.
Results within 10 miles of Gastonia

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Breezy Trail
1620 Breezy Trail, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex - The duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms, laminate in living room and hall and tile in kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
220 Summit Ave.
220 Summit Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
Available to show! - 1 bedroom,1 bath duplex located in Mt. Holly, NC. Fresh paint and flooring with courtesy use refrigerator and stove. Within walking distance to Downtown Mt. Holly, food, shops, and summer concerts. Includes lawn-care.

July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Gastonia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

