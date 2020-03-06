7304 Concord Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground

Adorable rental home at the top of the hill in the town of Fairview. Walking distance to the Town of Fairview Park where you will find walking trails, lake, picnic shelters, and kids playground. Home has 3 beds and 2 full updated baths. Freshly painted and newly carpeted. Spacious living room with wood laminate floors. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Home has rocking chair front porch and rear deck. Attached carport is suitable for two vehicles as well as additional detached carport. Two storage buildings for the use of the tenant. Automatic gas powered generator gives the property continuous power!