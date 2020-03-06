All apartments in Fairview
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

7304 Concord Highway

7304 Concord Highway · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Concord Highway, Fairview, NC 28110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
Adorable rental home at the top of the hill in the town of Fairview. Walking distance to the Town of Fairview Park where you will find walking trails, lake, picnic shelters, and kids playground. Home has 3 beds and 2 full updated baths. Freshly painted and newly carpeted. Spacious living room with wood laminate floors. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Home has rocking chair front porch and rear deck. Attached carport is suitable for two vehicles as well as additional detached carport. Two storage buildings for the use of the tenant. Automatic gas powered generator gives the property continuous power!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

