pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out... it's 100% ADORABLE! This property has never had any flood damage! Nestled perfectly in the coveted Fairfield Harbour subdivision. From top to bottom this home has everything you're looking for. You will be feeling brainy with all the smart features this home has to offer from the ring doorbell to the front door keypad and auto locking features to the smart thermostat! Once inside you will be blown away with the breathtaking entryway and open living areas. Each space not only offers modern upgrades and style, but also functionality. Enjoy the sunroom boasting with natural light! Such a fun space for a variety of different uses such as a kids playroom, office space, additional living space, recreational area, sewing room, workout room, the options are unlimited!! With tinted glass this sunroom will be full of light and at the perfect temperature all year round. The kitchen offers updated appliances and a breakfast nook, with a formal dinning room space quintessential for dinner with the family. Dont miss the custom blinds on all windows! With 2 spacious guest rooms and a generous master bedroom with an en suit master bathroom and giant walk-in closet! Wait there's more! This home also features a whole home water softener, and irrigation/sprinkler system! WOWZA! You truly CAN have it all! Can you hear it??? This property is calling you home! Don't let someone else snatch this one up first! This cream puff WILL NOT LAST!



(RLNE5857852)