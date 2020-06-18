All apartments in Fairfield Harbour
6324 Albatross Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6324 Albatross Drive

6324 Albatross Drive · (252) 633-6333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6324 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6324 Albatross Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out... it's 100% ADORABLE! This property has never had any flood damage! Nestled perfectly in the coveted Fairfield Harbour subdivision. From top to bottom this home has everything you're looking for. You will be feeling brainy with all the smart features this home has to offer from the ring doorbell to the front door keypad and auto locking features to the smart thermostat! Once inside you will be blown away with the breathtaking entryway and open living areas. Each space not only offers modern upgrades and style, but also functionality. Enjoy the sunroom boasting with natural light! Such a fun space for a variety of different uses such as a kids playroom, office space, additional living space, recreational area, sewing room, workout room, the options are unlimited!! With tinted glass this sunroom will be full of light and at the perfect temperature all year round. The kitchen offers updated appliances and a breakfast nook, with a formal dinning room space quintessential for dinner with the family. Dont miss the custom blinds on all windows! With 2 spacious guest rooms and a generous master bedroom with an en suit master bathroom and giant walk-in closet! Wait there's more! This home also features a whole home water softener, and irrigation/sprinkler system! WOWZA! You truly CAN have it all! Can you hear it??? This property is calling you home! Don't let someone else snatch this one up first! This cream puff WILL NOT LAST!

(RLNE5857852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Albatross Drive have any available units?
6324 Albatross Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6324 Albatross Drive have?
Some of 6324 Albatross Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Albatross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Albatross Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Albatross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 Albatross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive offer parking?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive have a pool?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 Albatross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6324 Albatross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
