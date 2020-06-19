4005 Marina Townes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access sauna tennis court

Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With a great view of the Northwest Creek Marina from three balconies, this condo is perfect for entertaining guests. The living/dining area and kitchen features hardwood flooring and granite counter tops and ceramic tile is in all three bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private master bath with WIC and a private deck facing the marina with a spiral staircase to the third deck. Washer and dryer and outside storage closet are also included with this unit.



NO Pets. Suddenlink unavailable at these condos, must use Century Link for internet and/or satellite. (Centurylink internet service included in rent).



Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!



For more information on our rental policies, please visit http://www.neuserealty.com/available-rentals/leasing-terms-application-process/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5332844)