4005 Marina Townes

4005 Marina Townes Dr · (252) 633-6333
Location

4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4005 Marina Townes · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With a great view of the Northwest Creek Marina from three balconies, this condo is perfect for entertaining guests. The living/dining area and kitchen features hardwood flooring and granite counter tops and ceramic tile is in all three bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private master bath with WIC and a private deck facing the marina with a spiral staircase to the third deck. Washer and dryer and outside storage closet are also included with this unit.

NO Pets. Suddenlink unavailable at these condos, must use Century Link for internet and/or satellite. (Centurylink internet service included in rent).

Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!

For more information on our rental policies, please visit http://www.neuserealty.com/available-rentals/leasing-terms-application-process/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5332844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4005 Marina Townes have any available units?
4005 Marina Townes has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4005 Marina Townes have?
Some of 4005 Marina Townes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Marina Townes currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Marina Townes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Marina Townes pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Marina Townes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield Harbour.
Does 4005 Marina Townes offer parking?
No, 4005 Marina Townes does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Marina Townes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Marina Townes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Marina Townes have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Marina Townes has a pool.
Does 4005 Marina Townes have accessible units?
No, 4005 Marina Townes does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Marina Townes have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Marina Townes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Marina Townes have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Marina Townes does not have units with air conditioning.

