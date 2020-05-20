1509 Harbourside Drive

Amenities

Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom. Has a sizable back deck with 2 chairs. Fairfield Harbour offers membership that allows you to enjoy the pool, fitness center, etc. Unit is within walking distance of the Marina & a nice restaurant in the area. Has a strict NO Pet Policy(unless ownerapproves). Rent includes water, sewer, electric & cable.