Fairfield Harbour, NC
1509 Harbourside Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:42 PM

1509 Harbourside Drive

1509 Harbourside Drive · (252) 514-0188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1509 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom. Has a sizable back deck with 2 chairs. Fairfield Harbour offers membership that allows you to enjoy the pool, fitness center, etc. Unit is within walking distance of the Marina & a nice restaurant in the area. Has a strict NO Pet Policy(unless ownerapproves). Rent includes water, sewer, electric & cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have any available units?
1509 Harbourside Drive has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 Harbourside Drive have?
Some of 1509 Harbourside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Harbourside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Harbourside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Harbourside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Harbourside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield Harbour.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Harbourside Drive does offer parking.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Harbourside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Harbourside Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Harbourside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Harbourside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Harbourside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Harbourside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
