Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

304 Matthews Road

304 Saint Matthews Road · (910) 892-5690
Location

304 Saint Matthews Road, Erwin, NC 28339

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing. Large yard, has a large 2 story storage barn/building in back yard that owner will allow tenants to use half of this outbuilding for tenants personal storage space. Home features one room that has been used as formal dining or a den. NO PETS ACCEPTED, NO SMOKING PROPERTY. TNT INS. REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Matthews Road have any available units?
304 Matthews Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 304 Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
304 Matthews Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Matthews Road pet-friendly?
No, 304 Matthews Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erwin.
Does 304 Matthews Road offer parking?
No, 304 Matthews Road does not offer parking.
Does 304 Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Matthews Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Matthews Road have a pool?
Yes, 304 Matthews Road has a pool.
Does 304 Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 304 Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Matthews Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Matthews Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Matthews Road does not have units with air conditioning.
