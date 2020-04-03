304 Matthews Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing. Large yard, has a large 2 story storage barn/building in back yard that owner will allow tenants to use half of this outbuilding for tenants personal storage space. Home features one room that has been used as formal dining or a den. NO PETS ACCEPTED, NO SMOKING PROPERTY. TNT INS. REQUIRED.