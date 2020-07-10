/
pet friendly apartments
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elizabeth City, NC
311 Paxton St.
311 Paxton Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
311 Paxton St. Available 09/04/20 Great Starter Home - Coming soon! This cute bungalow is located in Elizabeth City has 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Its close to ECSU, Coast Guard Base and downtown waterfront. (RLNE2423410)
703 Maple St
703 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
214 Oak Grove Ave
214 Oak Grove Ave, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
214 Oak Grove Ave Available 04/14/20 3 bed,1.5 bath close Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City - 3BR/1.
3609 Union Street
3609 Union St, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2732 sqft
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity.
Chesterfield Heights
100 Coopers Ln
100 Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric.
905 Bartlett Avenue
905 Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1028 sqft
Charming home with original features and modern updates - Adorable, recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow. This charming home features original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large fenced in yard. (RLNE4937802)