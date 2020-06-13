Apartment List
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elizabeth City, NC

3 Units Available
Tanglewood Lake Apartments
3895 Waterside Dr, Elizabeth City, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and business center. Luxury homes contain fireplace, laundry and balcony. Downtown Elizabeth City is just a short drive away.

1 Unit Available
215 Pinewood Avenue
215 Pinewood Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
215 Pinewood Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC - Available NOW - Nice 3 bed 2 Bath Rental in Oak Grove Neighborhood. Please call Listing Agent to set an appointment to see the home.

1 Unit Available
404 Maple Street
404 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
404 Maple Street Available 07/16/20 Easy Maintenance Home - 2BR/1BA home with central electric heat and air, cute kitchen comes with refrigerator and stove, small yard for easy maintenance, small bonus room off of living room, and utility room with

1 Unit Available
703 Maple St
703 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
214 Oak Grove Ave
214 Oak Grove Ave, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
214 Oak Grove Ave Available 04/14/20 3 bed,1.5 bath close Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City - 3BR/1.

1 Unit Available
3609 Union Street
3609 Union St, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2732 sqft
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity.

Chesterfield Heights
1 Unit Available
100 Coopers Ln
100 Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric.
1 Unit Available
102 Tucker Ln
102 Tucker Lane, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1388 sqft
102 Tucker Ln Available 07/10/20 102 Tucker Ln - 3 Bed, 2 bath ranch w bonus room, new wood floors, front and back screened in porches and a large fenced in yard on quiet dead end street. (RLNE5481358)
1 Unit Available
115 Caboose Ct.
115 Caboose Court, Camden County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
115 Caboose Ct. Available 07/10/20 Great Location for VA Commuter/ Camden County - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with garage on large lot in CAMDEN. Central Heat/Air, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage w/ FROG. (RLNE2245542)

Equestrian Estates
1 Unit Available
103 Cayuse Way
103 Cayuse Way, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1800 sqft
103 Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City, NC - Available 6/1 - Beautiful home with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Large yard, large bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with jetted tub.
1 Unit Available
111 Beech Tree Drive
111 Beechtree Drive, Camden County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
111 Beech Tree Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute Home Across From The Water - 2BR/1BA home with a water view, large living room, dining room, kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave hood fan, central electric heat and
City Guide for Elizabeth City, NC

Greetings and salutations, Tar Heel State apartment scavengers, and congrats for stumbling upon apartmentlist.com, the virtual one-stop shop for all your apartment hunting needs! Situated on the narrow banks of the Pasquotank River, 30 miles south of Chesapeake, Elizabeth City is a place that boasts some of North Carolina’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Are you in the market for a super sweet apartment rental in this “Harbor of Hospitality?” Then, start sifting through t...

Apartments are available in all shapes and sizes in Elizabeth City, giving big spenders and budget-minded leasers alike a wide range of options. Cheap apartments and basic studio units start in the $650-$750 range, and come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, on-site laundry facilities, and some utilities included. Are you in the market for a family-sized luxury rental? For between $1,000 and $1,500 you can look forward to living the good life in a spacious (1,200-plus square foot) rental house, townhouse, or apartment that includes renovated interiors, furnished rooms, and tons of other cool stuff, like a fireplace, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, and scenic view. Just be prepared to show proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous landlords/references when you’re ready to commit to an apartment.

Like most cities, the Elizabeth City metropolis (which includes parts of both Pasquotank and Camden County) has its fair share of safe and sorta-iffy neighborhoods alike. Locals often advise newcomers to avoid the neighborhoods immediately north/northwest and south/southwest of downtown, while some of the most modern and family-friendly areas include the Riverside district (just southeast of the urban core) and the historic neighborhoods along Main and Church Streets. But, don’t take our word for it: come see for yourself which part of town is best for you before deciding to settle down in the E.C. After all, a neighborhood that looks and feels “sorta iffy” to one person might scream “has character” to someone else.

A popular living locale for singles, families, retirees, military, and students alike, the “Harbor of Hospitality” is sure to play host to the perfect rental for you. So let’s get down to business and scour the listings for your dream dwelling in Elizabeth City, shall we? Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elizabeth City, NC

Finding an apartment in Elizabeth City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

