2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Denver, NC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
955 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 5 miles of Denver
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7714 Keistler Store Rd
7714 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107
7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
7483 Bluff Point Lane
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Denver
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1062 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1042 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1004 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
19773 Deer Valley Drive
19773 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd floor condo offers high vaulted ceilings. Secure entry. Spacious split floorpan wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar and a nice covered deck that overlooks the common area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9151 McDowell Creek Ct, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1458 sqft
Tons of community features - pond, pool, fitness center and access to Greenway Trail and Bikeway system. Split floor plan with office that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
922 Mallard Head Lane
922 Mallard Head Place, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
CALL MARK CAUFIELD WITH QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property Management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
