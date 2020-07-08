All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3984 Wind Rock Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, NC
/
3984 Wind Rock Ct
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

3984 Wind Rock Ct

3984 Wind Rock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3984 Wind Rock Court, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in Denver - Beautiful four Bedroom, two bath ranch home in the lovely Forest Hills Community in the heart of Denver. Large formal living room and dining room, with spacious den connected to updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Inside you'll also find a fireplace in the den, beautiful hardwood floors, a large master suite, with a private bonus room/office off of the master bedroom. Outside offers a large screened back porch, fully fenced back yard, and storage shed.

(RLNE4230400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have any available units?
3984 Wind Rock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have?
Some of 3984 Wind Rock Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3984 Wind Rock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3984 Wind Rock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3984 Wind Rock Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3984 Wind Rock Ct offers parking.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have a pool?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have accessible units?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3984 Wind Rock Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3984 Wind Rock Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenver Apartments with Balcony
Denver Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NC
Weddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College