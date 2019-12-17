Newly renovated home in Gastonia area; 2bdrm/2bath. Schedule your appointment now to see this great property. Contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2. To fill out application, please visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 S Lorraine St have any available units?
510 S Lorraine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
What amenities does 510 S Lorraine St have?
Some of 510 S Lorraine St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Lorraine St currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Lorraine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Lorraine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Lorraine St is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Lorraine St offer parking?
No, 510 S Lorraine St does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Lorraine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Lorraine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Lorraine St have a pool?
No, 510 S Lorraine St does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Lorraine St have accessible units?
No, 510 S Lorraine St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Lorraine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Lorraine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 S Lorraine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 S Lorraine St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)